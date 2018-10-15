Club GAA podcast: Division envy in Cork, what's driving Na Piarsaigh, Clifford v Geaney but no O'Connor

Imokilly, ‘the Beast from the East’, won the Cork senior hurling final but not everyone on Leeside is thrilled for them.

Eoghan Cormican examines the growing envy of the glut of talent at the disposal of the East Cork division. And he analyses just why they have been able to harness that talent in recent years.

Na Piarsaigh will meet Doon in the Limerick hurling decider. Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists are closing in on an elusive ‘back to back’. But that’s not what’s driving them, as John Fogarty discovered. (From 11m 30s)

In Clare, Ennistymon reached a first ever senior football final. We hear from emotional manager Mark Shanahan (24m 30s).

And Tony Leen provides his ‘takeaways from Tralee’ after the Kerry semi-finals. (27 minutes). Dr Crokes are into an eighth final in 10 years after a brave effort from Kerins O'Rahillys. While the battle of David Clifford v Paul Geaney must go to a replay.

But why were Dingle without Geelong player Mark O’Connor, after the AFL star was allowed play in the quarter-final? Is it fair he should be prevented from playing? And will he make the replay?