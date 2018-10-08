Home»Sport

Club GAA podcast: Barrs back in final, Crossmolina drop, Thurles toppled

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 05:06 PM

A game of two halves in Cork as St Finbarr’s return to the county final.

Reappointed Mayo manager James Horan's new media strategy and Crossmolina's fall from All-Ireland champions out of the senior grade.

READ MORE: Nenagh can’t celebrate a semi-final, there’s been too much heartache, says former Tipp star Michael Cleary

Nenagh legend Michael Cleary says the club can’t celebrate any more semi-final wins after Thurles were toppled in Tipp's battle of the towns.

Plus reaction from around the county championships, including Pauric Mahony defying injury to play a huge role in Ballygunner’s fifth Waterford title in a row.


