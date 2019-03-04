AllianzLeague Podcast: The Tracey Kennedy interview, Ronan McCarthy's turning point, schools football negativity

In an exclusive interview, the Cork GAA chairperson reflects on a nightmare six months.

1m: Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy on funding the stadium, on a role for Billy Morgan, on restructuring club competitions, on life after Frank, on rugby at the Páirc and on Cork GAA's period of transition.

30m: Cork football's Allianz League win over Tipperary. Is this a turning point for Ronan McCarthy?

37m: Mike Quirke on the controversial schools football match that finished two points to one. Is negative coaching a threat to Gaelic football?

Plus Kerry’s five-star start to the Allianz Football League.