AllianzLeague Podcast: Ronan McCarthy hits back, the old Tommy Walsh returns and is Kiely ok with defeat?

Anthony Daly, Tony Leen, Brendan O'Brien and John Fogarty review the Allianz League weekend with Colm O'Connor

1m: 'Selective amnesia' in Cork: Ronan McCarthy hits back at Larry Tompkins

2m45s: Tony Leen on Cork's chances of beating the drop

17m: Brendan O'Brien on the third coming of Tommy Walsh

23m: Anthony Daly on Limerick v Cork and a defeat that might suit John Kiely

32m30s: John Fogarty on another Kilkenny win over Tipp. But were there any champions on view in Thurles?

37m: Donegal chairman Mick McGrath after the county's Congress Super 8 motion was defeated. Is finance taking precedence over fairness?