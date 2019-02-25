NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
#AllianzLeague Podcast: Ronan McCarthy hits back, the old Tommy Walsh returns and is Kiely ok with defeat?

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 02:31 PM

Anthony Daly, Tony Leen, Brendan O'Brien and John Fogarty review the Allianz League weekend with Colm O'Connor

1m: 'Selective amnesia' in Cork: Ronan McCarthy hits back at Larry Tompkins

2m45s: Tony Leen on Cork's chances of beating the drop

17m: Brendan O'Brien on the third coming of Tommy Walsh

23m: Anthony Daly on Limerick v Cork and a defeat that might suit John Kiely

32m30s: John Fogarty on another Kilkenny win over Tipp. But were there any champions on view in Thurles?

37m: Donegal chairman Mick McGrath after the county's Congress Super 8 motion was defeated. Is finance taking precedence over fairness?

GAA Podcast: Limerick raise the bar, Kilkenny worries, Dalo's Harty memories, Clare's flawed tackling


KEYWORDS

GAAPodcastAnthony DalyCork GAARonan McCarthyJohn KielyKilkenny

