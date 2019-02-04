Allianz League Review Podcast: Cork's surface tension, no Limerick hangover, Tipp's work in progress

Double defeat and pitch problems make for a miserable Sunday on Leeside.

The state of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch was the main talking point from Sunday's Allianz League action, where hosts Cork were defeated in hurling and football, by Wexford and Kildare respectively.

But who is now responsible for the surface? County board officials have directed Michael Moynihan towards Croke Park, suggesting headquarters is now in charge of the pitch.

Many of the small crowd for yesterday's matches also remarked on the state of the new Páirc terraces, with moss visibly growing in many places.

Michael and Eoghan Cormican were at yesterday's double-header. They ask what happens now for the remainder of Cork's leagues matches.

Plus we hear from John Fogarty from Ennis where Clare bounced back from an opening day loss by defeating Kilkenny.

Michael also took in Saturday's clash of Tipp and Limerick, where the champions showed no signs of a hangover, despite a bitterly cold night.

But where does Liam Sheedy's rebuilding job stand?

And Eoghan discusses the fiasco enveloping Wexford camogie, who fielded just 13 players in their mauling by Galway, with the Westerners eventually withdrawing two of their own players to make some kind of match of the contest.