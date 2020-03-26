News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
A Footballer's Life with George O'Callaghan: 'Everyone has an opinion on me from 15 years ago'

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 10:54 AM

Graham Cummins catches up with a Cork City legend at 40. "Never a dull moment so far".

From dealing with Diouf in Borneo to getting Robbie Williams' underpants in a nightclub in the Potteries, George O'Callaghan has lived a life less ordinary.

- The one "big massive massive mistake" he made in his career

- When Arsenal 'only offered a million' for him

- Pat Dolan sitting in his driveway until 5 in the morning

- "Pat was very good to me but I broke his heart"

- Jim Magilton, "the only manager I was afraid of"

- Fighting over goal bonuses when City splashed the cash

- Failing to bow to the Crown Prince in Brunei

And much more

George was speaking, before the coronavirus crisis, as he got ready to launch a new Anytime Fitness gym in Ballincollig.

