A Footballer's Life with George O'Callaghan: 'Everyone has an opinion on me from 15 years ago'

Graham Cummins catches up with a Cork City legend at 40. "Never a dull moment so far".
From dealing with Diouf in Borneo to getting Robbie Williams' underpants in a nightclub in the Potteries, George O'Callaghan has lived a life less ordinary.
- The one "big massive massive mistake" he made in his career
- When Arsenal 'only offered a million' for him
- Pat Dolan sitting in his driveway until 5 in the morning
- "Pat was very good to me but I broke his heart"
- Jim Magilton, "the only manager I was afraid of"
- Fighting over goal bonuses when City splashed the cash
- Failing to bow to the Crown Prince in Brunei
And much more
George was speaking, before the coronavirus crisis, as he got ready to launch a new Anytime Fitness gym in Ballincollig.