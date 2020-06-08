A Footballer's Life: Joey O'Brien on Big Sam, Ireland, faith and why it means more back at Rovers

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Former Ireland international Joey O'Brien chats with his former Rovers teammate Graham Cummins.
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our
outstanding team of sports writers
More in this Section
O’Donovan: Players like Clifford need protection
Michael Moynihan: Examining the Ring tale
O'Brien: A lot of the protocols would have been happening in racing yards anyway
UK football journalist of the year on writing columns, deadline panic, and why he didn’t join The Athletic
Lifestyle
Monday TV highlights: Behind the scenes with Cork's Samantha Barry and a classic romance
5 reasons why you might be getting acne during lockdown
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job