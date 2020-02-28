News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

A footballer's life: 3. Keeping it real with Stephen McPhail

By Sports Desk Staff
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 03:30 PM

A footballer's life: 3. Keeping it real with Stephen McPhail

From Champions League semi-finals to his battle with cancer and his Rovers return, Stephen McPhail chats with Graham Cummins about his life in football.

- Drilled by George Graham

- One of Dave O'Leary's babies

- The incredible rise and swift demise of Leeds

- The heartbreak of relegation and letting down Eddie Gray

- Regaining love for the game at Barnsley

- Secret meetings before playoff finals

- Leading out Cardiff in the FA Cup final

- Finding the lump

- Help from Venus Williams

- The magic of Mick McCarthy

- Loving Rovers since he was a baby

And much more

More on this topic

Sligo Rovers v Waterford postponed over Storm JorgeSligo Rovers v Waterford postponed over Storm Jorge

Arsenal reveal £27.1million post-tax loss in latest accountsArsenal reveal £27.1million post-tax loss in latest accounts

Frank Lampard dismisses claims Kepa Arrizabalaga could leave in the summerFrank Lampard dismisses claims Kepa Arrizabalaga could leave in the summer

Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are not in competition – KloppKeita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are not in competition – Klopp

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Blackrock College triumph over Clongowes Wood to reach Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-finalBlackrock College triumph over Clongowes Wood to reach Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final

Italy’s Gagli and Molinari reinstated in Oman Open field after coronavirus testItaly’s Gagli and Molinari reinstated in Oman Open field after coronavirus test

Italy’s Gagli and Molinari reinstated in Oman Open field after coronavirus testItaly’s Gagli and Molinari reinstated in Oman Open field after coronavirus test

Warren hoping Wilder will accept pay-off to waive Fury rematchWarren hoping Wilder will accept pay-off to waive Fury rematch


Lifestyle

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

Kya deLongchamps despairs over the simple ways we can wreak havoc on our property's valueHow we vandalise our own homes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »