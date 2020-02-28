A footballer's life: 3. Keeping it real with Stephen McPhail

From Champions League semi-finals to his battle with cancer and his Rovers return, Stephen McPhail chats with Graham Cummins about his life in football.
- Drilled by George Graham
- One of Dave O'Leary's babies
- The incredible rise and swift demise of Leeds
- The heartbreak of relegation and letting down Eddie Gray
- Regaining love for the game at Barnsley
- Secret meetings before playoff finals
- Leading out Cardiff in the FA Cup final
- Finding the lump
- Help from Venus Williams
- The magic of Mick McCarthy
- Loving Rovers since he was a baby
And much more