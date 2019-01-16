Pobalscoil Chorca Duibhne stumbled into final four after late goal against St Flannan's

Pobalscoil Chorca Duibhne 1-5 - 1-3 St Flannan's

Corn Ui Mhuiri holders Pobalscoil Chorca Duibhne stumbled into the last four of this season’s competition after Ruarí Ó Beaglaoich’s late goal saw them beat St Flannan’s 1-5 to 1-3 in Killeedy.

The vital score came in the final minute of the 60 when Ó Beaglaoich forced the ball over the goal line after Flannan’s failed to deal with Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh’s high delivery.

It was a cruel blow for the Clare school as they led for large portions of the game but it is Pobalscoil who went through to the semi finals.

Flannan’s led by 1-2 to 0-3 at the break thanks to a superb Darren O’Brien goal and looked to have secured passage into the last four only for Ó Beaglaoich’s late, late intervention.

After the final whistle, Pobalscoil Chorca Duibhne mentor Tommy Griffin admitted that his side will have plenty of improving to do if they want to hold onto their crown.

“We were lucky. We played some very poor stuff but the best thing about it is that the lads stuck to their task and never gave up.

“They tried and tried but the ball just didn’t stick today. There was so many mistakes but they ground it out and in the end I think they just about deserved it.

There is no doubt though that a huge improvement will have to be made to win a semi final but fair play to them. They showed great character. We are just delighted to get out of jail.

Pobalscoil started the game brightly with an excellent Cillian Ó Failbhe point after five minutes but Flannan’s struck back almost immediately with O’Brien’s goal.

A sumptuous cross field pass from Cian McDonough released the left wing forward and he fired into the bottom corner of the net.

Ruairí Ó Beaglaoich responded with his first score of the afternoon and added a second soon after from a free.

Pobalscoil were missing opportunities to take hold of the contest and kicked seven wides in the opening half hour.

Flannan’s made shooting for the Kerry school extremely difficult with some outstanding defending that was led by the immense Darragh Healy at centre back.

An Emmet McMahon free and a Phillip Talty effort from play deservedly put Gary Brennan’s charges 1-2 to 0-3 up at the end of a hard fought opening half.

Pobalscoil continued to miss scoreable chances when the game resumed and it took 17 minutes for the first score of the second half to be registered – a fine individual point from Cathal Ó Beaglaoich

Ó Géibheannaigh then levelled the contest for a second time with an excellent solo effort that ensured a grandstand finish.

Flannan’s took the advantage once more with six minutes left of normal time when Kevin Keane finished off a fine team move but there was to be a dramatic end when Ruairí Ó Beaglaoich scrambled in the goal that put Pobalscoail Chorca Duibhne through.

Scorers: Pobalscoil Chorca Duibhne: R Ó Beaglaoich 1-2, C Ó Failbhe, C Ó Beaglaoich and D Ó Géibheannaigh 0-1 each.

Scorers: St Flannans: D O’Brien 1-0, E McMahon (1f), P Talty and K Keane 0-1 each.

Pobalscoil Chorca Duibhne: G Mac Cárthaigh; S Ó Loingsigh, T Ó Dubháin, C Ó Flannúra; Colin ó Muircheartaigh, Colm Ó Muircheartaigh, S Óg Móráin; G Ó Leidhinn, J Ághas; C Ó Catháin, C Ó Failbhe, D Uosis; D Ó Géibheannaigh, C Ó Beaglaoich, R Ó Beaglaoich.

Subs: S Ó Brosnacháin for Ó Catháin (h-t).

St Flannan’s: N O’Donoghue; M Doherty, G Collins, G D’Auria; C Reidy, D Healy, M Reidy; E McMahon, J Finucane; C McDonough, D Cahill, D O’Brien; M McInerney, K Keane, P Talty.

Subs: J Collins for McInerney (black card, 16), T Butler for Reidy (49).

Ref: D O’Callaghan (Feohanagh)