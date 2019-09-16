News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
PHOTOS: Take a glimpse at some of the gym work by the Irish rugby team

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 10:20 AM

The Irish rugby team is in Japan for the Rugby World Cup and they are working hard for their first game against Scotland.

This morning they were at the Ichihara Suporeku Park in Ichihara to do some strength and conditioning work in the gym there.

Robbie Henshaw was spotted in among the barbells and machines after news this morning that there is hope he may be able to shake off his hamstring injury and play a significant part in the World Cup.

Robbie Henshaw at the Ireland Rugby gym session today. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
However, it's "very unlikely", according to assistant coach Greg Feek, that Athlone man will feature against the Scots in Yokohama on Sunday for the Pool A opener.

Below is a selection of the team who took a full part in this morning's gym work and may play a part in Ireland's opening match.

Hello there: Andrew Conway at the Ireland Rugby gym session today. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Braced for action: Andrew Porter at the Ireland Rugby gym session today. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Blow out: CJ Stander at the Ireland Rugby gym session today. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Head to toe: Garry Ringrose at the Ireland Rugby gym session today. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Feet up: Jacob Stockdale at the Ireland Rugby gym session today. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Full stretch: Rhys Ruddock at the Ireland Rugby gym session today. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Head honcho: Rory Best at the Ireland Rugby gym session today. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
