Were Lions undone by spies?

Eddie Jones' confession about spying on opponents during his time in charge of Australia will strengthen the theory that the Lions lost the momentous 2001 series in Sydney because of a covert operation.

The fall-out from Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa’s policy of snooping on opponents prompted England’s head coach to reminisce about "sending a coach who is now in a very senior position dressed like a swagman to watch them (the opposition) train and he got chased out there.’’