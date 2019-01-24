NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

PETER JACKSON: Peter Jackson gets over the gain line

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson gets over the gain line, behind the headline...

Were Lions undone by spies?

Eddie Jones' confession about spying on opponents during his time in charge of Australia will strengthen the theory that the Lions lost the momentous 2001 series in Sydney because of a covert operation.

The fall-out from Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa’s policy of snooping on opponents prompted England’s head coach to reminisce about "sending a coach who is now in a very senior position dressed like a swagman to watch them (the opposition) train and he got chased out there.’’

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

KEYWORDS

Eddie JonesRugby

Related Articles

Looking past England could be fatal to our World Cup, warns Schmidt

Rockwell make a statement in Senior Cup opener against St Munchin’s

Joe Schmidt ready for Eddie Jones' 'grenades' ahead of Six Nations opener

Brian O'Driscoll: Only one England player would make the Ireland team

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media

Karolina Pliskova stuns Serena Williams in thrilling comeback at Australian Open

‘We pray for positive news’

Barr approaching 2019 season in confident mood

More by this author

Great expectations can’t be matched by Welsh clubs

Exeter aiming to rewrite history at Thomond Park

Cockerill again seeking to rearrange rugby landscape

Gloucester blue collar and proud


Lifestyle

Failed at your resolutions already? Here’s why you should be setting goals instead

As Sarah Michelle Gellar tries Tabata for the first time, what is this 4-minute workout?

Liechtenstein turns 300 – 7 reasons to make this alpine micro-state your next destination

Specs in focus: A nostalgic look back at how glasses became a centrepiece of style

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »