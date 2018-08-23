Peter Duggan senses Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney will remain at Clare helm

By Brendan O’Brien

Peter Duggan isn’t certain that Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney will remain in charge of the Clare hurlers, but his recent conversations with the pair seem to have laid bare which way they are leaning.

The co-managers, in situ since October of 2016, took Clare to within a hair’s breadth of a place in the All-Ireland final this season, falling a measly point short to Galway in an epic semi-final replay in Thurles.

“I presume they’re staying on,” said Duggan. “I had a chat with them over the last few days and they seem happy enough to. I don’t know for sure but all the players would love them to stay on anyway. If they want to give the commitment for another year, like.

“It’s a lot of time out of their lives. They’d be vigorous in everything that they do, between analysis and everything. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re putting in 50 or 60 hours a week into Clare hurling considering that they have jobs on the side too.”

Duggan knows what it is like having to decide if it’s time to stay or go.

Odds-on to receive his first All Star in the coming weeks, the Clare forward has revealed that he came perilously close to quitting the inter-county game after half-a-dozen years flitting around the fringes of the squad.

The Clooney-Quin player was still in school when Davy Fitzgerald first called him up to the senior panel for a Waterford Crystal game in 2012 and he had an All-Ireland medal in his pocket by the end of his second year on board.

But his own lack of progress began to eat away at him.

Duggan contemplated walking away from the county scene after the 2016 season, and again 12 months later.

His brother Martin, a former Fitzgibbon Cup player and All-Ireland Intermediate winner with Clare, helped persuade him to stick around.

Ultimately, the difference between quitting and continuing was an enjoyable and confidence-boosting run for Clooney through to the county final. Only for that, he probably would have been announcing his departure.

“I was, and the year before, close on a few occasions over the last few years. No reason, other than that I was just a bit burnt out during the year, a long year. I wasn’t on the panel for the Limerick game last year and I just wasn’t going great. I just found it hard to get motivated.

“If we didn’t go so well with Clooney I don’t think I would have gone back. It was just an extra motivation, had the confidence to stay going, and that’s why I stayed going. I could have very easily not gone back.”

Duggan never communicated his doubts to management. This is likely the first either will have known of the difficulties experienced by a player who recorded a haul of three goals and 76 points in seven games this summer.

Ask him what changed this year and, his part in Clooney’s season aside, Duggan singles out the responsibility of taking frees for club and county as a vital contributing factor to his dramatic upswing in fortunes.

Rather than weigh him down, Duggan greeted the opportunities to stand over dead balls as oases of calm and collection. As chances to reset. That he was so lethal with them helped and yet it was the one he missed in the replay against Galway that everyone will remember.

His penchant for striking balls with such a low trajectory was always likely to give defenders hope of an intercept.

It was his, and Clare’s, misfortune that Galway managed to do just that towards the end of their meeting in Semple Stadium when the stakes were so high.

Regrets? Oh, you betcha.

“Oh, sure I do, of course,” he admitted. “Of course I will. And regrets over the one in the Munster final, too. But I’ve always hit frees the same, it’s just that people have started to cop on it that I hit them low.

“It could have been many other ones that people have blocked down, but I’ll just have to change up a little bit and start hitting them higher, to learn that one for next year. Unfortunately, I would have regrets, though.”

Next year will offer the opportunity to banish them. Duggan is bullish about the players at Clare’s disposal and thankful for the bond that exists between the players on the panel. That said, he’s mindful of the task ahead.

“There’s nearly eight teams out there that could all nearly win an All-Ireland. Munster next year is going to be absolutely animal. It’s scary at the thought of it. The five teams by right will be pushing for an All-Ireland, they’re all of similar enough ability.

“It’s actually terrifying at the thought of next year... It’s so hard to think of it like, ‘Oh, here, we’ll be contesting for an All-Ireland next year’. We mightn’t even be contesting for a Munster. We might be out.”