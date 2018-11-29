Peerless Robbie Keane ready to achieve new career goals

It wasn’t quite executed with his trademark cartwheel, but Robbie Keane has moved seamlessly from his playing career into coaching in the space of four days.

In what was clearly a well-planned move, Ireland’s record goalscorer officially retired from the playing pitch in the aftermath of Mick McCarthy announcing his arrival on his training pitch.

Keane might, ideally, have wanted to deliver the milestones in the opposite sequence, but such as been the pace of change at the helm of the Ireland managerial team over the past week that even a livewire of his ilk couldn’t keep ahead of the curve.

Firstly, the 38-year-old needed to accept that his playing career was over.

This time last year he considered his sojourn to India with ATK being his last stopover and he held out realistic ambitions in recent months about clinching one last deal.

The fairytale finish his fan club yearned for on his home district of Tallaght for Shamrock Rovers wasn’t on Keane’s priority list.

"What an amazing role model for the people of Ireland" Robbie Keane has announced his retirement from football. Here's our tribute to @FAIreland's greatest goalscorer from his final International game. One more time, #ThanksRobbie 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ETRfWpBhlR — eir Sport (@eirSport) November 28, 2018

A diversion into coaching has long been his ambition and the timing of McCarthy’s return to the Irish set-up proved opportune.

The rat-race of being part of a full-time English club backroom team can wait. For Keane, only back in Ireland with his young family since last March, he can enjoy the flexibility which an international role brings.

There’s also the fact he’s earned a place on the upcoming Uefa Pro Licence course run by the FAI, a mandatory qualification required to take up a managerial position in any professional league.

By learning under the manager who handed him his Ireland debut 20 years ago, it will facilitate his attendance on the various blocks of classes on the course.

Last night, McCarthy expanded on his reasons for agreeing to Keane’s offer of assistance for his second stint in the Ireland job.

“Robbie hasn’t lost an ounce of his enthusiasm for the game and he’ll bring to that role with us now as a coach,” said the new boss.

“He’ll be watching players and providing feedback to me and Terry Connor. At training, he’ll have half a foot in both camps, as he has a greater affinity with the players than I would have. He played with a number of them and they’ve the utmost respect for him.”

On the day he officially hangs up his boots, @davekelly4 pays tribute to Ireland's record goalscorer and cap-holder #RobbieKeane #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/2LovhsRO8E— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 28, 2018

He can command that respect for the feats he accomplished over a 23-year playing career. When one considers that the only Premier League strikers available to McCarthy (Jon Walters, Shane Long and Michael Obafemi) have scored just twice in 2018, Keane’s rate of firepower at the same level is magnified.

He was only 19 when scoring his first goal in the top-flight for Coventry City back in 1999 and approaching his 32th birthday bagging his last 13 years later while on loan to Aston Villa from LA Galaxy.

In total, his 126 goals make him the 14th highest Premier League scorer of all-time.

That tally puts Keane ahead of Ian Wright, Ryan Giggs, Ruud van Nistelrooy and his former strike partner from Spurs, Dimitar Berbatov.

Keane’s international exploits were acknowledged two years ago after he retired from the Ireland squad holding records that are unlikely to be broken. As the player with most caps (146), he rattled the net 68 times, enough to position him as the joint fifth highest scorer on the international stage by a European player.

“The World Cup goal against Germany in 2002 stands out as one of my career highlights, because it meant so much to the team,” said McCarthy.

“It was so late in the game and the draw meant we were in with a terrific chance of qualifying through our group. It is one of my favourite goals and it was typical Robbie, latching onto the flick by Niall Quinn.”

Though Ireland’s greatest ever striker didn’t hit the heights expected of him at Inter Milan and Liverpool, his brief spells were more to do with managerial upheaval.

There was always a question mark over whether it was the decision of Rafa Benitez to recruit Keane from Tottenham Hotspur in 2008.

That blip aside, Keane was the trailblazer for Irish strikers in the Premier League era, using his elbows to nudge out the competition as the rivals kept coming.

At least Irish football will still gain the benefits of his presence.

Robbie Keane highs and lows

THREE HIGH POINTS

August 9, 1997: Wolves 2 Norwich City 0

A fresh-faced 17-year-old came to the fore by scoring a brace on his first-team debut for Wolves against Norwich City. In a London hotel 130 miles away, one Alex Ferguson was asking his Dublin scout Joe Corcoran about the new kid on the block, a clubmate of his son Darren. United already had Roy Keane enlisted, but Robbie jumped onto their radar that day.

February 24, 2008: Tottenham Hotspur 2 Chelsea 1

Keane’s only domestic honour in English football was sealed at the new Wembley when Spurs beat Chelsea in the League Cup final. It was, by far, the striker’s best season at the club, one that earned him a €22m transfer to his boyhood idols Liverpool that summer. He finished that term level as the team’s top scorer, alongside Dimitar Berbatov, with 23 goals.

December 3, 2014: LA Galaxy 1 New England Revolution 0

This was the best of Keane’s six seasons in the US, his extra-time winner in the MLS Cup final crowning a stellar year. He had just agreed a contract extension and was feted as the Most Valuable Player across the league. The Dubliner, along with David Beckham, has been deemed one of the best imports in the current guise of the league.

THREE LOW POINTS

April 4, 2005: Birmingham City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

A game that didn’t involve Keane ended up with him courting controversy. When Martin Jol chose to bring Mido on as his third substitute, the Irishman rose from the bench and stormed down the tunnel. He was duly reprimanded with a €12,000 fine. “Maybe Robbie Keane was angry, but it’s not a problem for us, it’s his problem,” asserted Jol.

February 2, 2009: Exit from Liverpool.

His short-lived move to Liverpool ended eight months into a long-term contract when a deal was struck for a return to Tottenham at a loss of €9m. The Dubliner later admitted he should have stuck around Anfield longer, but he knew Rafa Benitez didn’t rate him.

November 6, 2016: LA Galaxy lose MLS Cup final.

It wasn’t the ending he wanted, but Keane left America nursing a penalty shoot-out defeat to Colorado Rapids. The club had already opted not to renew his contract.