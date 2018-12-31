The new year begins officially in a few hours, as you know. 2019, eh? Did we ever think we’d see the day, etc etc, writes Michael Moynihan.

PUTTING IN THE GOOD WORD: New Donegal selector and former Mayo boss Stephen Rochford, right, briefs the Donegal management team , from left, boss Declan Bonner, assistant Paul McGonigle, and coach Gary Boyle, before the Dr McKenna Cup match against QUB in Ballybofey yesterday. See page 19. Picture: Oliver McVeigh

Over the holidays I was asked what we could expect from the next 12 months in sport, a question I repeat here, though without the ‘well, smarty-pants’ prefix I heard when the matter was first raised.

First things first: I don’t know who’ll win the All-Ireland, or the Premier League, or the Grand National. There are plenty of people to advise you on those matters, and feel free to share their nuggets of wisdom when you get them.