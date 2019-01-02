Payne says Ulster must replicate Munster approach

Ulster’s defence coach Jared Payne wants his side to take a leaf out of Munster’s book to get one of over Leinster on Saturday evening in Dublin.

Sore in mind and body after the first home and away inter-provincial defeats in their history to Connacht, Ulster need a big in-your-face performance to register a first PRO14 win at the RDS since 2013.

After watching Munster take the game to the champions last weekend in a tetchy battle, Payne is certain the same approach is the right one to unsettle what is normally a very well-oiled Leinster machine, no matter who is in their starting line-up.

“It was a pretty physical game down there (at Thomond), and they had a go into each other, didn’t they?” said Payne.

“For us, you’ve got to front up physically. So the boys will front up and get stuck into them once or twice.

"You just have to go down and get into them. Go down and don’t cross the line in terms of not doing anything silly.”

Payne added: “There was a pretty good buzz amongst the guys in training, in particular. They are keen and excited.

"It’s a great chance isn’t it, people don’t expect much from the group. There’s no better opportunity to play without fear, and it’s a pretty good place to be.”

Payne knows Ulster will have to start this game better than they have been doing.

It’s key to a successful performance, so we’ll be aiming to hopefully start well, because I think if we don’t, they’re a quality outfit and they really will put us to the sword if we start poorly, like against Connacht.

“They were pretty good. They scored a few points early and started like a house on fire, so it does give you one or two ideas, but Leinster are such a good team that they’ll learn from that, so we’ve just got to worry about ourselves and about fronting up and putting our best foot forward on the day.

“It all comes down to accuracy. The players will have this at the forefront of their mind: To be more accurate in key areas and, hopefully, not give the opposition many chances.

"We gave away a few silly penalties and lost the ball a bit and they got into our half and 22 and we were a bit passive in our defence.”

Payne played the last time Ulster won in Dublin, but agrees it is not a place where visitors taste victory often.

“Opposition is fairly tough. That’s the biggest challenge you worry about when you go down there, but a nice bus trip down, a good feed and then you have to worry about the Leinster boys.

"That’s pretty tough opposition, so there’s not much else to worry about!”

Memories?

“Yeah, I got sin-binned! Terrible call that. It was a good performance that day, but my only memory was getting sin-binned for something I thought I didn’t do.”

Ulster will have Wiehahn Herbst, Alan O’Connor and Andrew Warwick returning for selection, but doubts remain over Marcell Coetzee who is going through the protocols of a head injury assessment this week.

“You’ve got to manage the team during this period, so there will be a few changes and a few good opportunities for guys.

"I can’t wait to see them take it with both hands.”