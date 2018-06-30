Patrick Hoban: Victory a massive three points for Dundalk

By Ger McCarthy

Dundalk’s man of the match Patrick Hoban has called last night’s victory over rivals Cork City a “massive three points” for the club.

An injury-time own goal earned Dundalk victory in last night’s Premier Division heavyweight clash with Cork City.

An action-packed finale saw City manager John Caulfield sent to the stands shortly after Sean McLoughlin turned the ball into his own net to hand Dundalk the initiative in the title race.

“All I did was throw my body in front of the ball and I don’t even know if I half-touched it to be honest,” commented Hoban to RTÉ shortly after full time.

“Thankfully it has gone in. It was a tough game with the (hot) weather out there.

“It was a massive game, a massive three points for us and I felt that we deserved it to be honest,” said Hoban.