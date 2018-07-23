Home»Sport

PaperTalk GAA Podcast: How David Clifford saved Kerry and the Super 8

Monday, July 23, 2018 - 10:03 PM

Mike Quirke reviews the weekend's football action with Colm O'Connor.

The former Kerry star accepts the Kingdom's great escape in Clones was a "grand larceny" but his "heart wouldn't go too far out to Monaghan" who only have themselves to blame for letting Eamonn Fitzmaurice's side off the hook.

As for boy wonder David Clifford's last-gasp goal, Quirke likens it to "hitting a golf ball through a tree to a green".

"You were waiting for the clank off a branch, but somehow he got it through six bodies and 12 arms and legs."

Listen to Mike's review of the four Super 8 matches last weekend.


