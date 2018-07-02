Home»Sport

PaperTalk GAA Podcast: Harnedy's dream comes true, Clare's Western DNA, Cats dent Galway aura

Monday, July 02, 2018 - 04:38 PM

Anthony Daly, Mark Landers and PM O'Sullivan review the weekend's hurling with Larry Ryan.

Dalo analyses how Clare let Cork wrest the Munster final momentum from them.

Is it a lack of leadership in the Banner or could it even be something in their 'West of Ireland' psyche?

He also applauds John Meyler's half-time switches but wonders if Cork afforded Clare too much respect in the first half.

Mark Landers lifted the Munster Cup in 1999 with a win over Clare and he is pictured here with a young Seamus Harnedy, Cork captain yesterday and so important to the Rebel cause.

Mark talks about coaching the young Harnedy and when he knew the Killeagh-St Ita's man was destined for the top.

But does he have another level left to go to?

PM O'Sullivan was in Croke Park yesterday where Kilkenny put a dent in Galway's sense of invulnerability in what might have been "the best worst game ever".

There were Galway supporters in Croke Park ready to see the Cats put away by 10 points but how will the Tribesmen cope now a seed of doubt has been sown?


