Papertalk GAA Podcast: Flexible Clare reconnect with Banner army, patient Galway overcome jitters

Kieran Shannon and John Divilly review the weekend's championship action.

Kieran Shannon was in Cusack Park, Ennis for an occasion that bettered the match between Clare and Limerick.

He says the new Munster round-robin has been an unqualified success but argues the schedule must be tweaked to be fair to all teams.

Kieran feels this Clare team has shown far more tactical flexibility than even a year ago under Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor. Before, Kieran says, at times it was like the Clare hurlers were being controlled from the sideline by a joystick.

Of Limerick, he says a dip in fortunes for John Kiely's team was inevitable, due to the schedule but also the journey they have come from Division 1B. He argues it's unrealistic to expect a team to go straight from number seven in the country to top of the tree.

John Divilly, meanwhile, was in Hyde Park where he saw Galway overcome first-half jitters to beat a wasteful Roscommon side.

Though Shane Walsh was exceptional for the Tribesmen, John says Galway are no longer reliant on one or two forwards for scores and have firepower throughout their attack.

And he says Galway will not fear the Munster champions in the Super 8s.