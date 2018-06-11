Home»Sport

Papertalk GAA Podcast: Clare's deliverance but what now for Tipp and Waterford?

Monday, June 11, 2018 - 12:00 PM

PM O’Sullivan and Eoghan Cormican review the weekend’s hurling.

On an emotional day in Thurles, Clare got the win their management team needed.

Two seasons swung in the 18 seconds between Jake Morris hitting the post and Ian Galvin hitting the net. But Clare still had to win the game from that crucial moment.

PM O’Sullivan says Clare might have only won that game one time out of 10, but now can sees them in an All-Ireland semi-final with a few tweaks to their defence.

As for Tipp: “I’ve a funny feeling they would have been a serious threat in July and August if they stayed alive yesterday. So the Galways and Kilkennys will be pleased to see them gone.”

But PM doesn’t see the defensive quality within Tipperary to match their star forwards.

Meanwhile, Eoghan Cormican believes there is a solid basis for Limerick’s new-found confidence and positivity in the underage success so many of the players have enjoyed.

But is it the end of the line for Derek McGrath at Waterford or could this season be written off to a calamity of injuries and misfortune?

And is there now a path back to an All-Ireland for a Kilkenny side that hasn’t convinced but is never short of spirit?


New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

