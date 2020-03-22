News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paddy Barnes: If you ignore coronavirus advice you will kill people

By Press Association
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 06:58 AM

Boxing star Paddy Barnes has issued a stark warning to anyone who does not take steps to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Belfast sportsman said the public needs to realise that ignoring advice could put parents, grandparents and friends at risk amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist read a message that he said was on behalf of intensive care doctors, and directed it to “young people and basically everyone else”.

In the video posted on Twitter on Saturday night, Barnes said: “If you ignore what I’m about to say, you will kill people. Not just anyone, your parents, your grandparents and your friends.

“Your world is about to change as you know it so please, please listen to what I have to say.

“Stay inside, wash your hands and do not go out unless it is absolutely necessary. By doing this you will save lives.”

It came after police said end-of-school parties and anti-social behaviour by young people were being reported in Northern Ireland, despite Government guidance for everyone to socially distance themselves.

Coronavirus: 102 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

