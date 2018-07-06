Out of sorts Muguruza dumped out of Wimbledon by inspired Van Uytvanck

Alison Van Uytvanck played the match of her life to dump defending champion Garbine Muguruza out of Wimbledon.

The Belgian, ranked 47th in the world, put on a brilliant performance and won 5-7 6-2 6-1 in the All England Club twilight.

Muguruza was strangely out of sorts and could not cope with Van Uytvanck’s tremendous hitting.

The Spaniard becomes the sixth top-10 seed to lose in the opening two rounds of this year’s women’s singles.

Being scheduled last on Court Two left the Spaniard perhaps vulnerable to a surprise, after a long day of waiting to play.

Alison Van Uytvanck

But an upset looked unlikely after she got the better of a first set which had five break of serves.

Van Uytvanck, who has only got past the second round at a grand slam once before, began to find her range midway through the second set and levelled the match with a run of four successive games.

That hot streak continued as she hit Muguruza off the court and ended her trophy defence in remarkable fashion.

Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal has explained his long-running grievance against umpire Carlos Bernardes.

Nadal breezed past Mikhail Kukushkin in straight sets on Centre Court on Thursday - but was hit with two time violations.

The 17-time major champion was warned for taking too long between warming up and starting the match, and then for tardiness when changing shirts before the third set.

Nadal insisted he has no problem with the Brazilian official, but admitted he had previously requested the ATP appoint other umpires to his matches.

“I have no problem with the umpire; I am nobody to say, I don’t want him on my court,” said Nadal, after his 6-4 6-3 6-4 victory that booked a third-round clash with Australia’s rising teen star Alex De Minaur.

“If I believe that somebody’s not doing the things fair with me or was not respectful for me, I just can ask if is possible to have another umpire.

“I can’t say, I don’t want this umpire. I’ve said, if possible, I prefer another umpire on my court.

“It’s something that happened in the past. It’s about what happened in Rio de Janeiro a couple of years ago.

“For me personally it was disrespectful. Not because of time violation.

“But when I made a mistake, I put my shorts on the wrong way round. You cannot force me to change my shorts in front of everybody. That’s not respectful.

“I have no problems with him. I respect when I am slow and I accept these warnings.

“I do my best to be quick. Sometimes I’m not good enough to be that quick. I need my time to think about what to do for the next point, that’s all.”

Number three seed Marin Cilic suffered the shock of the day, slipping to a five-set defeat to world number 82 Guido Pella.