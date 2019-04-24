'Our hearts and prayers are with Seán' 12 months on from life-changing attack

Liverpool FC has said their heart is with Sean Cox on the first anniversary of the attack that changed his life.

The Support Sean Cox page has also thanked fans for their support of Mr Cox.

On April 24, 2018, Mr Cox was assaulted by an AS Roma fan outside Anfield before a Liverpool Champions League game.

Mr Cox sustained a serious brain injury in the attack.

In February, Simone Mastrelli, 30, was jailed for three and half years after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

On the anniversary of the assault, Liverpool pledged to continue their support of Mr Cox.

Twelve months on, our hearts and prayers are with Seán and his family as he continues his rehabilitation journey ❤️💚https://t.co/o0NDrq087p — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2019

"The club, fans, and his local community all have come together over the last 12 months in support of Seán and his family, raising vital funds for his care and sending messages of love and encouragement in his recovery," said a statement on the Liverpool website.

It continued: "Twelve months on, our hearts and prayers are with Seán and his family as he continues his rehabilitation journey."

The Support Sean Cox group also made a statement to make the anniversary "to thank everyone who has done so much for Sean and the Cox family over the last twelve months.

"To those who donated, participated in events, volunteered and helped make Sean’s journey that little bit easier we salute you.

"All of our thoughts are with Sean and the Cox family today, and in his rehabilitation and recovery."





Earlier this month, thousands of fans attended a Legends match between Liverpool and Ireland at the Aviva Stadium to raise funds for the father-of-three.

Before the game, Mr Cox spoke publically for the first time, raising his thumb and saying "thank you" in a short message.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Fund can do so here.