News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Red Bull extend Honda partnership

Red Bull extend Honda partnership
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 12:23 PM

Red Bull will continue to be powered by Honda in 2021.

Honda have been considering their future in Formula One, but the announcement of a one-year extension with Red Bull ensures they will remain in the sport beyond next season.

Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s junior team, will also continue their partnership with the Japanese manufacturer into 2021.

Mercedes and Ferrari are still to sign up to the sport’s post-2020 regulations, which were outlined in the United States last month. However, both teams are expected to agree terms with F1 to stay.

Honda endured a torrid return to the grid with McLaren in 2015, but after severing ties with the British team they have gone on to forge a successful relationship with Red Bull – powering Max Verstappen to three victories this season.

The sport gathers in the Middle East this weekend for the season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton will be bidding to win the 11th race of his championship year.

More in this Section

Rodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightbackRodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightback

Max Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debutMax Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debut

Guardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 againGuardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 again

Klopp reflects on his European journey as Liverpool prepare to face NapoliKlopp reflects on his European journey as Liverpool prepare to face Napoli


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »