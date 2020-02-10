News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Race is on to rearrange fixtures after Storm Ciara tears through sport schedule

By Press Association
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 07:25 AM

Leading sport administrators must strive to rearrange a slew of fixtures which were postponed on Sunday due to Storm Ciara.

Winds up to 85mph battered Ireland and the UK, leading to football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures being scrapped, and now the race is on to rejig schedules as quickly as possible.

Manchester City’s Premier League clash with West Ham, Sunday’s two Super League games between Huddersfield and Leeds, and Wakefield and Catalans Dragons, and the entire Women’s Super League programme all fell foul of the weather.

Race meetings at Punchestown, Exeter and Southwell were all abandoned, while Plumpton will hold a precautionary race-day inspection at 8am on Monday.

Super League side Wakefield are even bidding to stage their clash with Catalans Dragons on Monday night, but will monitor conditions before making a decision.

Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter tweeted: “Just to bring everybody up to date, because Catalans are in the country and to avoid fixture congestion, we are looking at tomorrow evening but at this stage it is still extremely doubtful.”

Scotland Women’s Six Nations clash with England in Glasgow was postponed on Sunday, and the Scottish Rugby Union swiftly announced the encounter had been rescheduled for Monday afternoon in Edinburgh behind closed doors.

An SRU statement read: “Weather conditions in Edinburgh on Monday will not be as severe as Glasgow but still forecast as challenging so the game will not be open to the public or have tickets on sale.”

Non-league Wisbech Town, meanwhile, have potentially been left with a serious long-term problem after a stand at their Fenland Stadium collapsed due to Storm Ciara. The total cost of repairs at the Cambridgeshire side’s ground could be more than £20,000, according to the club secretary.

