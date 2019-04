Prosecutors in Florida have released CCTV footage of an alleged phone smashing incident involving Conor McGregor.

It comes after his arrest in Miami last month.

The MMA fighter was arrested and charged after the incident outside a hotel in the early hours of March 11.

Lawyers for Mr McGregor entered pleas of not guilty to the charges of robbery and criminal mischief at a court yesterday.

He's due to appear in court on April 30 and a trial has been scheduled to commence on May 13.