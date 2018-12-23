NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Points-win for WBO Intercontinental featherweight champion Conlon

Sunday, December 23, 2018 - 08:02 AM

Michael Conlan is the WBO Intercontinental featherweight champion after a points win over Jason Cunningham at the Manchester Arena.

Michael Conlan (right) and Jason Cunningham in action last night at Manchester Arena. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Conlan extended his winning run to ten fights with a 97-92, 97-92, 98-92 win.

The 27-year-old established control of the fight early on and despite a points deduction for low blows in the sixth round, he never looked like losing the verdict.

Conlan came close to knocking out Cunningham (24-5) at the end with a flurry of punches.

However, the English fighter held on to reach the final bell and deny Conlan a seventh knock-out win.


More in this Section

Rooney reveals he texted Solskjaer urging him to bring enjoyment back to United

Solskjaer relishes dream start and hails Manchester United’s attitude

Pogba thanks former boss Mourinho after Man Utd beat Cardiff

Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele lead Barcelona to victory


Lifestyle

This is why we regress to childhood when we go home for Christmas – and 7 ways to deal with it

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 – here’s how to get the look

Start 2019 with a New Year’s Eve mini-break

Spending Christmas in the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »