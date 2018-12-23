Points-win for WBO Intercontinental featherweight champion Conlon

Michael Conlan is the WBO Intercontinental featherweight champion after a points win over Jason Cunningham at the Manchester Arena.

Michael Conlan (right) and Jason Cunningham in action last night at Manchester Arena. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Conlan extended his winning run to ten fights with a 97-92, 97-92, 98-92 win.

The 27-year-old established control of the fight early on and despite a points deduction for low blows in the sixth round, he never looked like losing the verdict.

Conlan came close to knocking out Cunningham (24-5) at the end with a flurry of punches.

However, the English fighter held on to reach the final bell and deny Conlan a seventh knock-out win.