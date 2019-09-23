News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nigel Benn ready to announce comeback fight at age of 55

By Press Association
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 08:31 PM

Former super-middleweight world champion Nigel Benn looks set to announce a return to boxing at the age of 55.

Benn, whose last professional bout was 23 years ago, has called a press conference for Thursday at which he will make “a major announcement relating to his future career”.

He is expected to confirm his comeback fight will take place on November 23 in Birmingham – an encounter which will be licensed by the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA), rather than the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Nigel Benn last fought in 1996, when he lost to Steve Collins (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Fellow BIBA-licensed fighter Tommy Jacobs, who is set to fight on the undercard, told iFL TV: “Nigel Benn’s having a comeback fight and he’s boxing on the 23rd November at what used to be the NEC in Birmingham.

“I’m not allowed to say who Nigel Benn’s opponent is, for obvious reasons.”

Benn last fought in 1996, when he lost his world title rematch against Steve Collins. His son Conor turned professional in 2016 and has a record of 15-0 at welterweight.

- Press Association

