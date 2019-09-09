News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lewis Hamilton not happy with Charles Leclerc’s driving in Italian Grand Prix

By Press Association
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 10:35 AM

Lewis Hamilton will speak to Charles Leclerc after claiming the winner of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix broke the rules.

Leclerc held off a Mercedes onslaught to secure Ferrari’s first victory on home soil since 2010 and his second in as many races.

But Hamilton accused the young Monegasque of dangerous driving following his aggressive defence of the lead.

First, Leclerc was cautioned by the stewards after Hamilton claimed he was pushed off the track by the 21-year-old at the Roggia chicane.

Thirteen laps later, Leclerc then ran over the kerbs at the Rettiflio chicane before rejoining the circuit in front of Hamilton.

Leclerc’s ensuing defence annoyed the Mercedes driver. The stewards noted the incident but took no further action.

“I will talk to Charles privately about it,” said Hamilton. “I had to avoid colliding with him a couple of times but that is how racing is today.

Italy, your energy could be heard across the world and for that I admire you so much. The passion you show is really special.

“We constantly ask for consistency from the stewards. There was a rule put in place and it wasn’t abided by. Maybe the stewards woke up on the wrong side of bed.”

Leclerc was provided a hero’s welcome on the Monza podium after becoming the first driver dressed in red since Fernando Alonso triumphed in 2010 to hold the winner’s trophy aloft.

Hamilton, who finished third after a rare mistake allowed team-mate Valtteri Bottas to take the runner-up spot, was subjected to a chorus of boos by the partisan Tifosi.

Addressing the jeers, Hamilton said: “Italy, your energy could be heard across the world and for that I admire you so much. The passion you show is really special.

  1. Lewis Hamilton - 284 points
  2. Valtteri Bottas - 221
  3. Max Verstappen - 185
  4. Charles Leclerc - 182
  5. Sebastian Vettel - 169

“The booing isn’t so pleasant but it is OK, I can take it. I hope that over time things change and we no longer see booing in such a beautiful country.

“I can’t begin to express how grateful I am for those of you that are here supporting me. Standing in a crowd full of hate, I salute you, and acknowledge you.”

Hamilton will head to the Singapore Grand Prix a week on Sunday with a reduced 63-point championship lead over Bottas ahead of the concluding seven rounds.

- Press Association

Charles LeclercFormula OneItalian Grand PrixLewis HamiltonTOPIC: Motorsport

