Katie Tingle on being Annalise Murphy's sailing partner: ‘It’s basically an arranged marriage you’re getting into’

Katie Tingle, 30, from Douglas, is a member of Royal Cork Yacht Club and first sailed for Ireland at Optimist Europeans when she was 12. She and Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy are bidding to qualify for Tokyo 2020 in the 49erFX class. They are in Germany for world-famous Kiel Week, writes Cliona Foley.

First up, your surname nearly sounds like a boat class itself! Are there many Tingles in Ireland?

No, my family are the only ones. I have an uncle in Dublin and his two daughters now live in London. My grandparents on both sides sailed and mum and dad actually met sailing.

Annalise Murphy described you as a ‘superstar’ when you were younger but you didn’t continue competing at elite level. Why not?

I sailed a 420 as a teenager and Optimist when I was younger. I definitely had serious aspirations but I didn’t sail Lasers because I’m not tall enough.

Sailing’s a lot to do with your size. At the time I finished school, there was just no one around that I could sail with. I’m only 5’ 2”.

Is it true that you were just a ‘social sailor’ when Annalise approached you to team up?

Yes, I was just sailing socially, at weekends and a bit midweek. I was actually going out in Dun Laoghaire on Wednesday nights, sailing these really old wooden boats called Water Wags.

Annalise’s mum sails one and even though they’re really old and slow boats, there’s 30 of them and it’s very competitive. I ended up reconnecting with Annalise because, whenever she was home, she’d be on the water on Wednesday nights.

What were you working at?

Teaching and a bit of sail coaching. I starting teaching in Cobh, then did two years at an international school in Dubai. Then I got the opportunity to coach a state U15 sailing team in Australia and spent a year there.

For the past three years, I’ve been teaching in Greystones’ Educate Together school and also teaching yoga.

So how do you suddenly go from primary teaching to an Olympic sailing campaign?

I had decided to take a career break and Annalise was on the Volvo (Round the World race) and planning her next move. She called me one day, asked if I’d decided what I was going to do with my career break and then asked would I fancy trying to do an Olympic campaign with her in a 49er FX.

What? Just completely out of the blue?

Yes! I remember I was actually on my way to school and I got a text from her asking ‘can I give you call in a while?’

I presume you took a good while to mull it over?

No, straight away I was like ‘yeah!’ If someone else had asked me, I’d have been apprehensive because it’s basically an arranged marriage you’re getting into. You’re living in each other’s pockets and it’s really high pressure. But I knew that, apart from being an amazing sailor, Annalise is also a really lovely person and it was a fantastic opportunity.

Did you have any worries about your ability or fitness?

As soon as Annalise asked me, I went to see Mark McCabe, our strength and conditioning coach. I was expecting him to lift up my arms and say ‘nah, sorry, you’re not going to be able to do this’ but he was like ‘that’s fine.’ So I went straight to the gym to do weights and get my cardio level up.

Seriously? No reservations at all?

Not really. I didn’t think she’d have asked me if she didn’t think I could do it, and I wouldn’t have said yes if I didn’t think, deep down, that I could do it either.

Physically are you the perfect combination of ‘little and large’ for a 49erFX?

There are certain weight ranges and combinations you want but we’re unusual because I’m the crew, who would usually be the taller one. I’m the agile one, more of a sprinter, while Annalise is an amazing endurance athlete.

We hear 49erFX are notoriously hard to sail?

Yes! Really difficult to sail but so much fun. They’re basically like the Formula 1 of sailing — very fast — but that makes it easier to go training every day because you know you’re always going to have a good time.

So even Annalise has had to learn a lot?

Yes, there’s a lot technically going on in the 49er, but thankfully, she has taken to it like a duck to water. She has a real head for numbers.

I’ll say ‘what setting are we on today?’ and she’ll be able to list off all the different measurements. It’s all about the tension you put onto the rig and the gradings, which all vary with weather conditions.

You were only training together a few weeks last September when disaster struck?

Yes. Ryan (Seaton, Irish Olympian) is engaged to the Danish FX bronze medallist from Rio. We were training with her here, a big gust came along, the boat tipped over and I broke my arm. It was a totally freak accident.

How bad was your injury?

It needed 12 pins and two plates and I was off the water for four months. But we made the best of a bad situation. We found Adam Hyland to train with Annalise, she literally didn’t miss a day’s training and probably did more with him than she’d have done with me.

We hear you barely missed a day’s training yourself on dry land?

I was back training four days after the surgery. Basically, I did everything I’d normally do but with lighter weights and I spent lots of time on a Watt bike indoors so my cardio got really good.

How much did your injury set back your hopes for making Tokyo 2020?

The first round of Olympic qualifying was last year’s World Championships which we missed anyway because we were just starting our journey. A few more places are available at this year’s Worlds in New Zealand in December, and there will be a few more then in Genoa next year so we still have lots of time.

You struggled at your first European Championships last month, despite the consolation of a second and third in the Silver Fleet races. Is that a worry?

We’re not perfect, but we’re so much better than when we first started and we’re really balanced to each other, which is the most important thing when it comes to this boat. It’s so incredibly complex but there’s a real feeling of satisfaction in getting it right.

What have you learned about Annalise that you didn’t already know?

I had no idea of how amazing her mental games is. I’ve taught a lot of yoga over the years and am still so surprised by a lot of the things she comes out with. It’s like ‘yeah, that’s that new thing people are talking a lot about’ and you discover she’s been doing it all along.

This ‘arranged marriage’ of yours — do you ever have rows?

No! We’re both very anti-conflict! Annalise always says she broke my arm but it wasn’t her fault. If you were on a rugby pitch, you’re not going to say ‘Johnny broke my leg’. Stuff just happens.

How do you both switch off?

I like to do some yoga and reading and also do a little bit of art in my spare time. Annalise cooks and bakes. She feeds me! I’m really lucky. Kiel Week will be broadcast live via YouTube here: 49er YouTube channel. Racing for the 49erFX starts next Thursday with medal races on June 30.

Kiel Week, founded in 1882 and one of the largest sailing regattas in the world, always takes place on the last week of June and includes nine Olympic classes. The last Irish crew to win there, in the 49er class in 2002, was Tom Fitzpatrick and Fraser Brown.