Hamilton on brink of sixth world title after amazing win at Mexican Grand Prix

By Press Association
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 09:19 PM

Lewis Hamilton’s wait for a sixth world title will go on to next weekend’s United States Grand Prix despite an impressive victory in Mexico on Sunday.

Hamilton produced an amazing effort to make his tyres last for 48 of the 71-lap race, but after Valtteri Bottas finished third, Hamilton – who needed his Mercedes team-mate to be fifth to be certain of the title – narrowly missed out on being crowned world champion here.

The British driver now needs to finish only eighth in Austin to be absolutely sure of the championship that will move him to within one of Michael Schumacher’s record haul of seven.

Hamilton had looked out of contention to win at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but his all-conquering Mercedes team pulled off a tactical masterstroke, stopping him eight laps later than pole-sitter Charles Leclerc and 14 laps before the Monegasque’s Ferrari team-mate, the second-placed Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc’s early change for rubber ensured he would have to come in again – he did with 27 laps remaining.

Hamilton assumed the lead for the first time and somehow managed to get his wearing rubber to the chequered flag to claim a fine win.

Vettel finished second with Leclerc fourth. Alex Albon took fifth for Red Bull, one spot ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen who fell out of the mix after he suffered an early puncture following a banzai move on Bottas.

