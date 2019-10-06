News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gymnast Biles breaks new ground at World Championships

By Press Association
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 07:20 AM

Simone Biles performed two original skills in qualifying as she made all six women’s finals at the Gymnastics World Championships.

The American became the first woman to complete a triple-double move on floor and then a double-double dismount on beam as she scored a huge 59.432. The moves will be named after the 22-year-old in the gymnastics code of points.

Biles’ score helped USA women qualify in first place for Tuesday’s team final. Should she win four medals in Stuttgart, Biles would become the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history – surpassing the 23 won by Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus.

Great Britain qualified seventh of the eight finalists, despite falls on bars and beam, and in the process guaranteed their participation at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Alice Kinsella reached the individual all-around final in 14th place and Ellie Downie qualified in fourth spot for the vault final, while her sister Becky reached the uneven bars final in fifth position.

Simone Biles

