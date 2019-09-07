News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Formula Three driver broke a bone in his back after airborne crash at Monza

Formula Three driver broke a bone in his back after airborne crash at Monza
By Press Association
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 06:42 PM

Alex Peroni broke a bone in his back following an extraordinary 150mph airborne crash in Saturday’s Formula Three race at Monza.

A week on from Anthoine Hubert’s death in a Formula Two accident at the Belgian Grand Prix, 19-year-old Peroni somersaulted through the air three times at the high-speed Parabolica corner.

The Australian’s car flew after he struck a sausage kerb at the final bend. Peroni landed upside down on the crash fencing as marshals ran for cover.

Remarkably, Peroni walked away unaided from the crash scene, but was taken to a hospital in Monza after displaying signs of concussion.

“That was a big one,” said Peroni from his hospital bed. “I am currently recovering with a broken vertebra.

“Not sure of the recovery time but hope to be back in the car as soon as possible.”

Peroni has been ruled out of Sunday’s F3 race at Monza.

The FIA removed the kerb which had been put in place to deter drivers from exceeding track limits.

- Press Association

More in this Section

Formula Two driver Correa currently in induced coma after Hubert fatal crashFormula Two driver Correa currently in induced coma after Hubert fatal crash

Where have all the six-a-side players gone?Where have all the six-a-side players gone?

Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell to miss at least first two games of World CupMako Vunipola and Jack Nowell to miss at least first two games of World Cup

US Open day 12: Nadal sets sights on 19th grand slam titleUS Open day 12: Nadal sets sights on 19th grand slam title


Lifestyle

A particular highlight is the Savage x Fenty lingerie show returning to the schedule.From Rihanna to Trump: The key talking points as drama-filled New York Fashion Week kicks off

Here’s how to keep your cool during those nine months.Stress during pregnancy may be linked to personality disorders: 6 tips to help you stress less

Ashley Benson has just taken the plunge, and there’s good reason why this chop is perfect for September.Is the ‘clavicle bob’ going to be the biggest haircut of autumn?

Neutralise your impact on the environment and choose a holiday that is committed to sustainable tourism, writes Ciara McDonnellSix stops for an eco staycation

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »