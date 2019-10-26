News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ferrari lead the way after practice with Hamilton fourth in Mexico

By Press Association
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 06:57 PM

Charles Leclerc led Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari one-two in the concluding practice session for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who will win his sixth title if he outscores Valtteri Bottas by 14 points, finished fourth, one spot behind his Mercedes team-mate.

The final running before qualifying later on Saturday started in damp conditions, but ended in a frenetic fashion as the surface dried out. Leclerc pipped Vettel by just 0.027 seconds with his final lap.

Mercedes were well off the pace at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday, but their speed might provide them with hope they can take the fight to Ferrari.

Bottas finished only 0.114 sec behind Leclerc, while Hamilton was just two-tenths off the Ferrari driver’s pace.

Carlos Sainz finished an impressive fifth for McLaren, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen sixth. British teenager Lando Norris ended the running in ninth.

Both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg failed to set a time for Renault after both cars were struck with a hydraulics failure.

