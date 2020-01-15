Dublin basketball club St Vincent's secures injunction to halt suspension of 11 teams

A well-known basketball club has taken to a different kind of court than normal to challenge a 30-day suspension imposed on 11 of its teams.

St Vincent's Basketball Club in Dublin secured a temporary High Court injunction today halting the imposition of a suspension imposed on all its teams, including underage teams, and activities by the Dublin Men's Basketball Board (DMBB).

The suspension relates to issues including the registrations of a number of adult players by the club.

At the High Court Anthony Thuillier Bl for the Glasnevin-based club said the suspension which commenced on January 13 last was "draconian" and had been imposed in breach of fair procedures.

Counsel said the club was shocked by its suspension. Counsel said it was only informed of the DMBB's decision on January 8 last.

The suspension by the DMBB, which is one of several area boards that organises local basketball competitions in Ireland, was described by counsel as an "ambush".

The club says the factual position set out by the DMBB in its decision is inaccurate and not correct.

It also claims the decision was flawed and breaches the rules of the sport's Irish governing body Basketball Ireland.

It has appealed the decision to suspend all its teams but claims it was informed by the defendant that the suspension will remain in force until the appeal has been determined.

Counsel said this stance goes against Basketball Ireland's procedures which stipulate that a proposed sanction should not take effect until the appeal is concluded.

Counsel said other clubs have been informed by the defendant that all games with St Vincents have been cancelled during the period of the proposed suspension.

The club claims this will have a huge impact on its teams which counsel said are midway through their season.

'Urgent' matter

There are fears that the 30-day ban could result in all the sides being withdrawn from their respective competitions.

As well as playing in national competitions the club fields a total of 100 players in 11 teams in league and cup competitions run by the DMBB from the under 11s age group up to the adult Super League.

There are also concerns that the suspension could have repercussions for the club's top men's team, which plays under the title DCU Super Saints, in the National Super League, which is a national competition.

The temporary injunction preventing the DMBB from enforcing the suspension was granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Ms Justice Leoine Reynolds.

The Judge said she noted the impact the suspension would have on the club's various teams and accepted that the matter was urgent.

The Judge did voice her concern about the impact of the sizeable legal costs involved in bringing legal proceedings would have on the sports club.

In reply, counsel said the club had no option to bring the proceedings given that it is due to play several games on Wednesday night.

Mr Thuillier added that it was hoped that the dispute could ultimately be resolved between the parties outside of the courts.

The Judge adjourned the case to next week.