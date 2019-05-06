Craig Breen/Paul Nagle aniversary celebration in Killarney

Waterford’s Craig Breen and Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle took their Ford Fiesta R5 to a start to finish victory in the Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes in Killarney, round four of the Irish Tarmac

Championship.

It was a memorable win for Nagle, who became the first Killarney competitor to win the rally, significantly on its 40th. anniversary.

They finished 14.9 seconds ahead of Fermanagh’s Alastair Fisher and his Tyrone co-driver Gordon Noble, with Derry’s Callum Devine and his co-driver Brian Hoy 12.5 seconds behind in third to complete a Fiesta top three.

For the first time in a round of the Tarmac series, Breen was actually quickest on an opening stage. On the iconic Moll’s Gap, the Waterford ace was 3.1 seconds faster than Fisher with Desi Henry’s Skoda Fabia R5 6.2 seconds further behind with Devine and the Moffett brothers, Sam and Josh following relatively close.

Breen also topped the time sheets through Ardgroom and Cods Head even though the tyre compound was a tad too soft, he arrived at the Castletownbere service with a 12.6 second lead over Fisher, who reckoned he was too cautious over Ardgroom after he had one of his best runs over Moll’s Gap.

Fourth placed Robert Barrable (Skoda Fabia R5) was content given his lack of seat time but Desi Henry’s similar car struggled to cope with the bumps on Ardgroom. Former Tarmac champion Sam Moffett didn’t have the best of starts and lost brakes on S.S. 2; his brother Josh thought the suspension settings of his Fiesta didn’t suit the Ardgroom terrain. Jonny Greer and Daniel Cronin, both in Fiesta R5’s retired while Meirion Evans (Hyundai i20 R5) had a power steering issue that saw him marooned on Cods Head.

On the first run through the famous Tim Healy Pass and repeats of Ardgroom and Cods Head, Breen continued unabated although a group of backpackers slowed his progress on Cods Head. Josh Moffett’s rally ended in Ardgroom where he upended his Fiesta. Having changed the gearbox, Fisher was 21.5 seconds off the lead.

Despite some issues with tyres Breen was quickest on the day’s final pair of stages and led at the overnight halt by 24.9 seconds. Fisher in second eked a few precious seconds to move 6.6 seconds in front of Devine.

The handling of Henry’s car was still proving difficult to solve and he slipped some 30 seconds behind Devine. Barrable, Sam Moffett and the constantly improving Manus Kelly were next. On his third alternator Dunmanway’s David Guest still managed to hold eighth followed by Limerick’s Keith Lyons and the Peugeot 208 R2 of William Creighton, who rounded out the day’s top ten.

Yesterday’s opening stages, Moll’s Gap and Sheen River were repeated twice and while the time gaps changed within the top three, the order remained the same. However, Breen lost around ten seconds when he encountered a deer on S. S. 10 and by S.S. 12, his lead margin was down to 14.9 seconds.

Breen went on to win from Fisher and Devine and despite two punctures Antrim’s Desi Henry finished fourth with Barrable fifth. Sam Moffett retired with a broken wheel on the final stage leaving Down’s William Creighton (Peugeot 208 R2) claim a fine sixth place.

Cork’s Denis Moynihan Fiesta R5), Kilkenny’s Joe Connolly (Hyundai i20 R5), Welshman Andy Davies (Subaru) and Armagh’s James Wilson (Escort) completed the top ten. Manus Kelly, David Guest and Keith Lyons all retired.

Cavan’s Chris Armstrong (Escort) won the national category after Cork’s Vincent McSweeney (Mitsubishi) bowed out with a broken clutch. First stage leader Killarney’s Rob Duggan (Escort) lost over five minutes with a puncture but made a tremendous recovery to finish second.

The Kerry/Cork duo of Alan Ring/Adrian Deasy (Escort) won the Historic section.