NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Access all areas film shows the other side of Formula One

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 09:00 AM

The hit behind-the-scenes documentary about Formula One has been hailed as a good thing for the sport.

Drive to Survive, a 10-part behind-the-scenes documentary filmed during the 2018 season, was released on Netflix last week.

Eight of F1’s 10 teams – all except Mercedes and Ferrari – agreed to provide Netflix with fly-on-the wall access, leading to a number of revealing scenes.

F1’s owners Liberty Media dreamt up the documentary series in order to crack the United States, and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said reaching new markets was important.

He said: “The Netflix thing, it was an interesting project.

A number of people have talked to me about Formula One for the first time having never talked about Formula One so it's definitely reaching a different type of consumer or fan group

“I think it’s had huge interest, from what I understand, because it’s not just obviously about what’s going on on track so it shows glimpses of behind the scenes action.”

His Renault counterpart Cyril Abiteboul added: “A number of people have talked to me about Formula One for the first time having never talked about Formula One so it’s definitely reaching a different type of consumer or fan group.

“Did I like everything that I saw in it? No, so I think it’s important to have some formal disclaimer that it’s a bit… although it’s unscripted, it’s a bit of fiction also.

“I think the bottom line is that it’s a good thing for Formula One.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ask an expert: How can I get my child to wear a coat without a battle?

The Killers, The Cure and Janet Jackson join Glastonbury line-up

Apple labels Spotify anti-competition complaint ‘misleading rhetoric’

Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour title is just a matter of time – McIlroy

KEYWORDS

Christian HornerCyril AbiteboulFormula OneNetflix

More in this Section

Power can only laugh at Rory McIlroy critics

Mane deserves place in Premier League elite – Wijnaldum

Jamie Vardy can reach a century of Premier League goals – Brendan Rodgers

Milner hoping to avoid all-English clash in Champions League quarter-finals


Lifestyle

Are you getting enough zzz? Tips for getting back to sleep better

Giving back: Leinster’s Ross Bryne on supporting the Simon Community

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »