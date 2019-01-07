Osgar O hOisin wins back-to-back national indoor crowns

Osgar O hOisin flies back to the US today in buoyant mood after yesterday claiming back-to-back men’s singles title in the Shared Access National Senior Indoor Championships.

A final-year tennis scholarship student at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, the 22-year-old replicated last year’s final win over David Mullins by putting fellow Dubliner, 18-year-old Thomas Brennan, to the sword on the concluding day of the David Lloyd Riverview event.

But O hOisin had to battle hard for his success against his opponent from the host outfit, being pulled back to a set all before eventually coming through on a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 scoreline against Brennan, who himself also flies out to the US today to commence a tennis scholarship at Butler University in Indiana.

On the back of his singles victory, O hOisin put the icing on the cake when he teamed up with Naas’s David Gardiner for a 6-4, 6-3 success over Carrickmines’ Owen Kirk and Celbridge’s Dorian Kos in the final of the men’s doubles.

Understandably, O hOisin was delighted to record successive Indoors singles titles wins and also to annex the doubles title.

But he partially tempered his degree of satisfaction by saying: “I suppose, overall, I felt a mixture of happiness and relief.

As somebody who is playing with a top college in the United States, there’s a lot of pressure on me to perform to a high level when I come home to play in tournaments such as this.

“And that situation is intensified by the fact that there are a number of very promising young players coming through in Ireland at the moment.

“Obviously, I try to impose my game on my opponent as such as I can possibly can, but that’s not always easy and especially against a player of Thomas’s (Brennan) quality.

“I thought that Thomas played a great game today, and I think that he will do very well on his scholarship at Butler University.

“He has a great physique, and he’s very fast around the court which makes it very difficult to it a clean winner against him. As well, he has some great shots of his own,” added Rathmines native O hOisin, who made his Davis Cup debut for Ireland in last year’s Group 2 away tie against Denmark.

After taking the first set, both players broke twice in the second set before Brennan broke again at 5-5 all and the teenager held in the next game to throw the contest wide open at one set all.

But the defending champion regained the upperhand when he broke at 4-3 in the final set, and he then closed out the match in style by holding to love in the next game to ensure victory over his gallant opponent.

I was delighted with the way I played in the final game, and it was a nice way to round off the four singles matches I played this week,” remarked O hOisin.

In contrast to the men’s singles final, the women’s counterpart proved a much more straightforward affair, with the No 1 seed, Italian native Giulia Remondina, powering her way to a 6-1 6-2 success against the No 4 seed, Dundalk’s Ruth Copas, a member of the Ireland Fed Cup team for the last two years.

Currently residing in Dublin, and a member of the Castleknock club, Remondina, 29, achieved a singles world ranking of 251 in July 2006.