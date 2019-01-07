Osgar O hOisin wins back-to-back national indoor crowns

Osgar O hOisin flies back to the US today in buoyant mood after yesterday claiming back-to-back men’s singles title in the Shared Access National Senior Indoor Championships.
A final-year tennis scholarship student at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, the 22-year-old replicated last year’s final win over David Mullins by putting fellow Dubliner, 18-year-old Thomas Brennan, to the sword on the concluding day of the David Lloyd Riverview event.
But O hOisin had to battle hard for his success against his opponent from the host outfit, being pulled back to a set all before eventually coming through on a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 scoreline against Brennan, who himself also flies out to the US today to commence a tennis scholarship at Butler University in Indiana.
On the back of his singles victory, O hOisin put the icing on the cake when he teamed up with Naas’s David Gardiner for a 6-4, 6-3 success over Carrickmines’ Owen Kirk and Celbridge’s Dorian Kos in the final of the men’s doubles.
Understandably, O hOisin was delighted to record successive Indoors singles titles wins and also to annex the doubles title.
But he partially tempered his degree of satisfaction by saying: “I suppose, overall, I felt a mixture of happiness and relief.
“And that situation is intensified by the fact that there are a number of very promising young players coming through in Ireland at the moment.
“Obviously, I try to impose my game on my opponent as such as I can possibly can, but that’s not always easy and especially against a player of Thomas’s (Brennan) quality.
“I thought that Thomas played a great game today, and I think that he will do very well on his scholarship at Butler University.
“He has a great physique, and he’s very fast around the court which makes it very difficult to it a clean winner against him. As well, he has some great shots of his own,” added Rathmines native O hOisin, who made his Davis Cup debut for Ireland in last year’s Group 2 away tie against Denmark.
After taking the first set, both players broke twice in the second set before Brennan broke again at 5-5 all and the teenager held in the next game to throw the contest wide open at one set all.
But the defending champion regained the upperhand when he broke at 4-3 in the final set, and he then closed out the match in style by holding to love in the next game to ensure victory over his gallant opponent.
In contrast to the men’s singles final, the women’s counterpart proved a much more straightforward affair, with the No 1 seed, Italian native Giulia Remondina, powering her way to a 6-1 6-2 success against the No 4 seed, Dundalk’s Ruth Copas, a member of the Ireland Fed Cup team for the last two years.
Currently residing in Dublin, and a member of the Castleknock club, Remondina, 29, achieved a singles world ranking of 251 in July 2006.