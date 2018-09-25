Home»Sport

‘Osama’ probe closed over lack of new detail, claims star England crickter

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 04:00 AM

By David Charlesworth

Cricket Australia has closed its investigation into Moeen Ali’s claim he was called “Osama” during the opening Test of the 2015 Ashes series after failing to unearth new details.

The England all-rounder alleged in his autobiography that an unnamed Australian player made the slur in Cardiff, in an apparent reference to Islamist militant Osama Bin Laden.

Australia’s governing body re-examined Moeen’s complaint but no additional information came to light after liaising with the England and Wales Cricket Board and its own team management during that Ashes campaign.

A spokesman said: “We have followed up with the ECB and our team management and confirmed that the incident was investigated at the time, with a response provided to Moeen. Moeen elected not to progress the matter any further and we have not been able to ascertain any new additional evidence through our enquiries. As such, the matter is considered closed.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to remarks of this nature, they have no place in our sport, or in society and any allegations raised with us are treated seriously and respectfully.”

In an extract of his book which was being serialised in the Times, Moeen wrote: “An Australian player turned to me on the field and said, ‘Take that, Osama’. I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field.”


Related Articles

Update: Ben Stokes added to England’s third Test squad after not-guilty verdict

Ireland to play England in historic four-day Test at Lord's

India end England’s winning run – the story of the match

India thrash Ireland as hosts bowled out for 70 in Malahide

More in this Section

Giggs, Ferdinand and Scholes confirmed for Liam Miller tribute

Q&A: Meet James Power, Ireland and Cork's youngest ever professional boxer

Cork teen wins bout in Mexico to become Ireland's youngest ever pro boxer

Rice's form means Ireland career probably at an end - Stephen Kelly


Today's Stories

GPA playing a long game on professionalism

All the key trigger points blue

When a club folds, it diminishes us all

James Milner has more than stayed the distance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »