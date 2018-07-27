Opportunity knocks for Cork to reclaim top spot

Martin Claffey and John Fallon

In one of the those curious League of Ireland scenarios, Cork City face a trip to Bray Wanderers knowing they can go top with a victory, but equally aware that failure to win will see hopes of retaining the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title fade fast.

A win for City this evening will put them two points clear of rivals Dundalk, but with two games more played.

However, boss John Caulfield knows there is no margin for error.

We’ve dropped a number of points and, if we drop more, we’re out of the race. That’s why Monday’s win over Derry was so important and Bray is so important,” said Caulfield. “It’s up to us to keep the pressure on, because it’s our league title and it’s up to us retain it. If we can stay in there, it will go right to the wire.

City travel to the Carlisle Grounds on the back of one of their most impressive displays of the season, a 5-0 win over Derry City last Monday, when former Bray striker Ronan Coughlan scored his first goal for the champions.

For their part, Bray come into the game on the back of a chastening 6-0 defeat to Bohemians and a month of turmoil, as the players were left unpaid and manager Martin Russell stepped away. Last week, the players were paid the wages owed to them since last May.

Bray are coming off a 6-0 defeat, but their last home game they beat Sligo 2-1. Bray are honest and decent guys and the way they have been treated is scandalous,” said Caulfield.

“They’ll always go out and have a go. We’re going to a ground, unfortunately, where there won’t be much atmosphere, the pitch doesn’t look in great condition, so you have to be ready for a game.”

Gearoid Morrissey is in contention to return from injury tomorrow, but defender Conor McCarthy is likely to miss out, as will Colm Horgan.

One man on the way out of Turner’s Cross is 2017 FAI Cup final hero Achille Campion, with the Frenchman leaving the club after the mutual termination of his contract.

Campion said: “I am very grateful for the fantastic opportunity I have been given here and I have cherished every minute of it.”

Meanwhile, Waterford could tonight give a debut to Portuguese-born Angolan international Carlos “Rudy” Wilson, as they aim to get back to winning ways at Limerick (7.45pm).

With Shamrock Rovers, who cut the gap to four points on third-placed Blues beating them on Sunday, hosting Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium (8pm), Alan Reynolds’ side will likely require victory to maintain the buffer.

Veteran Wilson, who played for Belgian club Cercle Brugge KSV in a Europa League play-off, has been waiting on his international clearance to be finalised and is set to slot into central defence or midfield in place of Paul Keegan.

Waterford manager Alan Reynolds said: “Between the summer break and no match, due to European games, it had been very stop-start leading into Sunday. The chance to get a nice run of games now will be a relief.”

Lims boss Tommy Barrett has Cian Coleman back from suspension.

Derry City host St Patrick’s Athletic and will be aiming to bounce back from their heavy defeat at Cork on Monday.

Tonight’s fixtures:

Premier Division: Derry City v St. Pat’s, Limerick v Waterford, (both 7,45pm), Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, 8pm (Live on eir sport)

First Division: Athlone Town v UCD; Galway United v Cabinteely; Shelbourne v Longford Town (all 7.45pm), Wexford v Drogheda United (8pm).