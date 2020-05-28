On this day in 1980: European Cup repeat is a treat for Brian Clough’s Forest

Nottingham Forest defended the European Cup when they beat Hamburg on this day in 1980.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their remarkable triumph under Brian Clough.

The cup run

Brian Clough won two European Cups with Nottingham Forest. (PA)

Having beaten Malmo in the 1979 final the defending champions started off their quest to retain the title with a 3-1 aggregate win over Sweden’s Oster.

Victories over Arges Pitesti and BFC Dynamo set up a semi-final tie with Ajax.

Trevor Francis and John Roberston’s penalty gave Forest a 2-0 first-leg lead and they progressed despite a 1-0 loss in Amsterdam.

The final

ON THIS DAY in 1980: #NFFC secured their second consecutive European Cup win courtesy of a John Robertson goal. pic.twitter.com/SNI0NEsppG — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 28, 2016

The defending champions faced Hamburg in the final at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Robertson made the decisive breakthrough in the 21st minute when he fired past Rudolf Kargus for the only goal of the game.

The victory meant Forest became the first club to win the European Cup more times than their domestic top division.

Treble failure

All the trophies Clough won during his time as manager of Forest. (Nick Potts/PA)

The defending champions went looking for their third successive title but fell at the first hurdle.

They faced CSKA Sofia but lost the first leg 1-0 before suffering another 1-0 defeat at the City Ground.

Liverpool to went on to win the trophy for the third time, beating Real Madrid 1-0 in the final.