O’Gara: Paulie move to Paris ‘massive’

Ronan O’Gara may have coached across town in Paris with Racing 92, but he was quick to acknowledge Stade Francais’ coup in signing up his old Munster colleague Paul O’Connell.

“It’s a massive move for Stade, some signing,” O’Gara said last night.

“I know he is going in there as forwards coach but Paulie’s game intelligence is huge on all aspects of the game.”

O’Gara described his long-time friend as “one of the smartest players ever to play the game”, but also cautioned: “Paulie has to start somewhere on the coaching ladder, but he would do well to remember too that not every player is a perfectionist like him. There will be frustrating moments.

“Traditionally and historically, Stade was a club where all the power lay with the players.

"Look at the roster of former coaches — they don’t last very long there — but there seems to be a move now towards an international coaching ticket with Heyneke Meyer’s appointment.

"At a very basic level, it means that all the coaching meetings will be in English, though I know Paulie has been taking French lessons anyway, as you’d expect.

“People see Paul O’Connell on the pitch and they think ‘manic aggression’ but that is only 10% of what he is about.

"He is highly organised and prepared and may just be the smartest player ever to play the game. He will enjoy the challenge, but from a Stade viewpoint, it’s a massive coup.”

O’Gara said it also represented a significant shift in focus for a club that has often proved a difficult one for an overseas player or coach.

“That Mike Prendergast is also on the staff now will be of benefit, but Paulie will make a mark either way.

"He is hugely determined, he has been taking French lessons, and he will absolutely enjoy the experience once he is immersed in it.”