Nudie Hughes: Kerry could run into Clones cyclone

Monaghan legend Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes is confident the Farneymen can dump out of the championship a “good, but not great” Kerry team.

A second successive Super 8s defeat for Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s embattled charges, on top of a Galway victory in Newbridge, would see Kerry fail to make the All-Ireland semi-final for just the third time since the introduction of the backdoor in 2001.

The Kingdom delivered an abject display when falling to Galway last Sunday and former Monaghan footballer Hughes is not sure they’ll be able to turn it around in the space of a week. Hughes, who won three All-Stars during his playing career with Monaghan, sees Kerry as “vulnerable” travelling to Clones this weekend.

Kerry players in the huddle at Croke Park last weekend. Defeat to Galway has left them vulnerable, says Monaghan legend Nudie Hughes. Picture: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

The Farney County have not made an All-Ireland semi-final since 1988, the summer Hughes won the last of his three Ulster medals, and he is adamant this is the biggest game for Monaghan in 30 years.

“There is a waning in this Kerry team and I think Monaghan could just get them at the right time,” he says.

“I believe Monaghan can [do it]. It is a good Kerry team, but not a great Kerry team. They are a young team learning their trade. Kerry have won their four minor All-Irelands in recent years, some of the players involved against Galway have two minor All-Irelands. Stepping up to senior ranks is a different kettle of fish.

“Going into the Super 8s, the ratings had Kerry at number one, followed by Galway, Monaghan, and Kildare. Galway and Monaghan have taken centre stage now. Monaghan are in a very good position going in against Kerry, probably one of the best positions they have ever been in before.

We’ve always said we’d like to see what Kerry are like when they are out of Croke Park and out of Fitzgerald Stadium for a championship match. We have got that opportunity. Monaghan will relish the thought of playing them at home.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s record against Ulster teams at summertime is impressive, with three wins from three. The last of those was the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone, that also being the last campaign where Kerry overcame another Division 1 side in the championship.

Having posted 0-32 against Clare and 3-18 in the Munster final trouncing of Cork, the Kingdom were held to eight points from play by Galway, with David Clifford’s goal arriving deep in second-half stoppages. Malachy O’Rourke’s side will, in part, strive to imitate the westerners’ system when Kerry run at them on Sunday.

“Last Sunday was a terrible game to watch, but championship football is about winning. Kerry were flattered by the three-point deficit at the end. They have to recover and they know coming to Clones that they have to perform.

“Kerry have to come at Monaghan. They can blame the conditions last week, but I thought they were alright. The tenacity of the Galway backs was crucial in the number of wides Kerry kicked because they did get a good supply of ball. Monaghan will aim to set themselves up much the same.

“On paper, the Kerry forward line is very pacy and skilful. But when it was tested last week, Galway found flaws in it. Young players stepping up to the mark at senior is a big, big ask. The pressure Galway applied, Monaghan will have to maintain that for 70 minutes to have a chance of overcoming Kerry. They will do that because they have the strength-in-depth.”

Strength-in-depth up the other end of the field is another area where Monaghan have improved, according to Hughes.

They had 15 scorers in the qualifier win over Waterford, 10 against Leitrim and Laois and eight last Sunday against Kildare.

“Young Conor McCarthy has stepped up. Karl O’Connell has definitely had a big influence. He is splitting defences open with the pace he has. Young Niall Kearns and Ryan McAnespie have been doing well too. Conor McManus, without doubt, is the top forward in the country, but he’s getting good support.

There is experience and there is youth. It is serving us well. We do know the Kerry defence leak scores. I am hoping this weekend will be no different.

“The Monaghan team have made amends for the defeat to Fermanagh in the Ulster semi-final. The players know what is expected of them. There is a lot of hurt in this Monaghan team. There have been a lot of quarter-final defeats (four since 2013). We were so near Kerry the last two times we played them [in the championship], yet we couldn’t finish them.

“Monaghan have an opportunity to step up to the mark and I believe this Monaghan team on Sunday can deliver that semi-final spot.”