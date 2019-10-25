News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Noel Mooney 'categorically' rules himself out of race to fill FAI top job

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Friday, October 25, 2019 - 05:05 PM

FAI General Manager Noel Mooney has “categorically” ruled himself out of the running for CEO of the FAI and restated his intention to return to his role in UEFA at the beginning of December.

If a new CEO has not been appointed by that stage, President Donal Conway said yesterday that the FAI will have to “look at an interim solution.”

But Mooney also appeared to rule out extending his secondment from UEFA to bridge the gap.

“We haven’t discussed it and all intentions are to return to Uefa on the 1 December,” he said.

Asked at a press conference if he could categorically rule out staying on, he replied: “Yes, I categorically rule it out.”

Meanwhile, Donal Conway said that he senses John Delaney’s departure from the FAI has been welcomed by government.

“It’s very difficult for me to talk about the John Delaney situation,” he said. “I’m not trying to be evasive, but it’s a confidential arrangement.”

But he went on: “I don’t go talking to government specifically about this, be it the Department or Sport Ireland, but my sense is that it is welcomed, that there has been a termination and separation between the Association and the former CEO.”

Conway also said that delays in the completion of reports into the FAI finances are not the fault of the Association.

“They are not in our control, the delay is not of our making and not a refusal on our part to deal with the issues,” he said. “It would suit us much, much better if KOSI was out and Mazars had published an interim report.”

