No stopping Sugrue’s surge

Mallow’s James Sugrue displayed the qualities of a true champion at Lahinch yesterday when making light of severe pressure to make his way into this morning’s third round of the Pierse Motors-sponsored South of Ireland Championship.

Nineteen-year-old Sugrue is bidding to become the first player since Killarney’s Michael Guerin in 1965 to retain the title but was two down with three to play and accepting that he was in “serious trouble” against a richly talented young Ulster opponent in Ross Latimer from Knock in the second round.

However, it was then that the burly Mallow player demonstrated his fighting qualities by narrowing the gap at the short 16th and drawing level by reaching the long 18th with a drive and two iron for a levelling birdie four.

The quality of the golf after that was just as admirable. Sugrue was under the cosh once again at the 19th where he rushed a long putt from the back of the green some 20 feet past the target, only to hole the one back and escape with a half.

Both men reached the par five 20th with superb approach shots to halve in birdie. The 21st was played in torrential rain and shared in par fours before Sugrue got up and down for a winning birdie four at the 22nd.

“I was really in trouble after the 15th because he was playing really well but I felt I was also in control of my game so I would have been very disappointed to lose,” said Sugrue.

“I didn’t go beyond the 18th last year so this was a kind of new experience for me. But it’s great to be still there and, no, I won’t be thinking of the matches that lie ahead but instead concentrating on my own game.”

Sugrue now meets Jack McDonnell from Forrest Little and it may have helped his prospects that the much fancied Jonathan Yates from Naas, and Alex Gleeson (Castle) were among the notables to fall by the wayside in yesterday’s second round.

It’s so far, so good, however, for the likes of youngsters Mark Power (Kilkenny) and Reece Black (Templepatrick), who led the way with seven under rounds of 65 in Wednesday’s qualifier along with 2016 runner-up Rowan Lester (Hermitage), who was six under for the first five holes of his back nine on the way to victory over David Foy (Laytown & Bettystown). The much fancied former champion Robert Cannon and Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty are also standing their ground.

James Sugrue was joined in the last 16 by three other Cork golfers, Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) and John Hickey and Garry O’Flaherty of Cork Golf Club.

After spending five years on the Challenge Tour on the European Tour, O’Keeffe regained his amateur status in 2016 and last year captured the Irish Amateur Open and reached the semi-final of the “South” to clinch his first Irish cap.

“It hasn’t been quite as good so far this year although I feel I have been playing well and proved it in both matches today”, he said after coming through two potentially tricky assignments.

“I was two down after 12 against Mark Nolan in the first round but played the back nine in 5under to get home by two holes. I was always in control against South African visitor Gregory Royston in the afternoon. I was three up at the turn, five clear after eleven before he birdied 12, 13 and 14 to get three back. But I wasn’t worried and finished it off with a par 3 at the 16th”.

Garry O’Flaherty has usually figured prominently at Lahinch where he reached the final in 2009 only to lose to Robert Cannon.

He has looked as comfortable as ever over the great links and yesterday accounted for Marc McKinstry from Cairndhu in a tight match by one hole before disposing more comfortably of Monkstown’s Sean Desmond in the second round.

And it was a very rewarding day for O’Flaherty’s ever consistent Little Island clubmate John Hickey who scored an impressive 18th green win over the highly rated Robert Moran from the Castle club.