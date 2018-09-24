No sanctions following Sean Cavanagh’s head injuries

By Francis Mooney

The Edendork player involved in a collision which left Sean Cavanagh with head injuries has been exonerated by the Tyrone county board.

Cavanagh suffered a broken nose and concussion while playing for Moy in a club championship encounter.

Disciplinary chiefs in the county have found that the incident was accidental, and have decided to take no further action.

The investigation into an intermediate championship game between Stewartstown and Strabane has not been completed.

It’s understood the Competitions Control Committee (CCC ) has advised both clubs of proposed sanctions, and they have an opportunity to decide whether to accept or challenge the outcome.

Their Healy Park tie was marred by a mass brawl in which up to 30 players and subs were involved. Stewartstown won the first round game after extra-time.

In relation to the SFC tie between Edendork and Moy, members of the CCC considered the report of referee Kieran Eanetta and viewed a video of the game before coming to their decision.

And in a statement, the committee said it was satisfied the referee acted appropriately in imposing no sanction following the incident.

“Tyrone GAA has now completed its investigation into the incident during the course of the senior football championship fixture — Edendork vs Moy — in which Sean Cavanagh incurred a serious head injury,” said the statement.

“The Tyrone Competitions Control Committee (CCC), on request, considered the referee’s report of the game and viewed a video-recording of the incident in which Sean was injured. The CCC was satisfied that the referee was well-positioned, in clear view of the incident, and adjudicated on the matter, appropriately.”

“Tyrone GAA takes the opportunity, again, to wish its former senior football team captain, Sean Cavanagh, a speedy recovery from the injury that he sustained.”

The game, played at O’Neill Park in Dungannon produced a staggering total of 27 cards — 20 yellow, one black and six red.

None of the dismissals were on straight red cards, however, and the game, while tense and niggly, never descended into violence.

The incident involving Cavanagh occurred in the first half. No card was issued to the Edendork player involved.

The former Tyrone captain was taken to hospital after being treated by medics for a time at the sideline.