Nine point win sends St Brendan’s College into Corn Uí Mhuirí final

St Brendan’s College Killarney 2-11 - 0-8 Clonakilty Community College

St Brendan’s College had nine points to spare against Clonakilty CC in the semi-final of the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Cill na Martra this afternoon.

After an evenly contested opening period, the Kerry side made a significant breakthrough before the interval when 2018 Kerry minor captain Paul O’Shea found the net on 29 minutes after he managed to get a hand to a delivery from wing-back Ruairi Doyle.

This was a blow to Clonakilty CC who had competed well up to then, albeit with the wind. They trailed 0-4 to 0-1 after quarter of an hour, but when Ciaran Nyhan registered their first point from play on 20 minutes, they were beginning to claw their way back. They trailed 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

St Brendan’s College took control again three minutes after the resumption, when O’Shea finished his second goal after being put through by Patrick D’Arcy.

From there to the finish, they were always assured of the win. When these sides met in the group stage, it resulted in a comprehensive 23-point victory for the Killarney school.

Scorers for St Brendan’s College: P O’Shea (2-0), R O’Grady (0-4, 0-2 frees), E O’Shea (0-2), D Lyne, E O’Sullivan, E Finnan, P D’Arcy and E Smith (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: B White (0-4, 0-3 frees), R O’Donovan (0-3, 0-2 frees), C Nyhan (0-1).

St Brendan’s College: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); P O’Sullivan (Legion), T Sparling (Dr Crokes), M Cooper (Dr Crokes); E Smith (Legion), G Vaughan (Spa), R Doyle (Fossa); M Lenihan (Dr Crokes), D Lyne (Legion); E O’Sullivan (Legion), P O’Shea (Kilcummin), E Finnan (Glenflesk); R O’Grady (Legion), E O’Shea (Fossa), P D’Arcy (Glenflesk).

Subs: E Looney (Dr Crokes) for E Smith (50), D Donoghue (Firies) for E Finnan (55), D Fleming (Glenflesk) for E O’Shea (62), H Potts (Dr Crokes) for E O’Sullivan (62), C O’Leary (Legion) for T Sparling (62).

Clonakilty CC: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); B Deasy (Kilmeen), J Lawton (Ibane Gaels), D Peet (Clonakilty); D O’Connor (Dohenys), J Wycherley (Clonakilty), C O’Neill (Ballinascarthy); C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), C O’Donoghue (Clonakilty); C Hayes (Clonakilty), B White (Clonakilty), O Bancroft (Clonakilty); R O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), JP Eady (Carbery Rangers), P Cullinane (Ballinscarthy).

Subs: C Cullinane (Ballinascarthy) for P Cullinane (20), S Walsh (Ibane Gaels) for C Hayes (39), D Harte (Ballinascarthy) for B White (59 inj).

Referee: Mike Sexton (Limerick).