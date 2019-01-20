Niall Burke leads Oranmore-Maree into All-Ireland final against Charleville

Oranmore-Maree 1-13 St Gall's 2-4

Niall Burke finished with 11 points as Oranmore-Maree saw off the challenge of St gall's in today's All-Ireland Club Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final at Parnell Park.

The sides were to trade early scores before Burke - who had missed his first three efforts - converted two frees to move his side 0-4 to 0-2 ahead midway through the opening half.

The game became something of a war of attrition before Oranmore's Alan Bannon was shown a straight red card on 23 minutes for a late hit on Conor Burke. CJ McGourty converted the resultant free, but Burke was to respond in kind to restore the two-point gap.

McGourty again brought his team to within one with a fine score from the right, but the Galway champions were beginning to take a grip of the game around the middle as Burke hit two late scores - one a free - to give his side a 0-7 to 0-4 advantage at the half.

St Gall's enjoyed possession and territory early in the second period, but couldn't turn this into scores as Oranmore dug in and they effectively sealed their win in the 37th minute.

First, Niall Burke tapped over a free and then from the puck-out, Padráic Keane pounced on a mistake and raced through the defence before squaring to Seán McInerney who got the final touch to make it 1-8 to 0-4.

It was now an uphill battle for the Antrim champions as Oranmore-Maree swallowed up anything that came their way with county star, Geaóid McInerney leading the way superbly from centre-back.

Burke kept the scoreboard ticking over at the other end, converting six placed balls in total (one 65) as the Galway men pulled clear.

St Gall's were also to finish with 14 as Karl Stewart was issued a second yellow late on for a wild pull, but credit to them as they battle to the end and they were to grab two injury-time goals through CJ McGourty and substitute, Antoin McCaffrey.

However, the game had long since gone from them as Oranmore-Maree advanced to the final.

ORANMORE-MAREE: R McInerney; S Bannon, S Goughan, A Bannon; M Hanniffy, G McInerney, L Keane; N Geoghan, R Maher; M Quinn, A Burke (0-1), N Burke (0-11, 9 frees, 1 65); R Malone (0-1), P Keane, S McInerney (1-0). Subs: E Burke for A Burke (54 mins), S Dunne for R Maher (58 mins), N Qualter for L Keane (58 mins), M Keane for P Keane (60 mins)

ST GALL'S: P McCaffrey; S Morrison, J McDaniel, A Hannaway; N O'Neill, S Burke, A Gallagher; K Stewart, J Hopkins; T Ó Ciaráin, K McGourty, CJ McGourty (1-3 0-2 frees); M Donnelly, C Burke, S McAreavey (0-1). Subs: R Irvine for A Hannaway (30+4), M Napier for M Donnelly (41 mins), A Healy for C Burke (47 mins), A McCaffrey (1-0) for K McGourty (58 mins), Gregory McGreevy for J Hopkins (58 mins).

REFEREE: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)