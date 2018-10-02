NFL round-up: Philip Rivers says Chargers need to find a winning streak

By Joe Reedy

A 2-2 record after the first quarter of the season is not where Philip Rivers thought the Los Angeles Chargers would be, but it is a vast improvement compared to the past couple seasons.

The Chargers got to .500 with a 29-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday — the first time since 2015 they are even after four games and better than their 0-4 start to last season.

If the Chargers are going to start stringing together wins, the next two weeks present a prime opportunity. They host Oakland (1-3) next Sunday and then are at Cleveland (1-2-1) on October 14. The Chargers then have an October 21 game at Wembley against Tennessee (3-1) before their bye week.

For a team that won six of its final nine games last season, the Chargers know they need to position themselves well before November to make a run for their first postseason berth since 2013.

“We’ve got to go. We can’t keep going win for loss the whole way there. That usually leaves you on the outside looking in,” said Rivers, who was 25 of 39 for 250 yards with three TD passes and an interception.

Now we have a chance to win two in a row next week with the Raiders coming in.

Rivers did end up reaching a couple milestones in Sunday’s game. It marked the 200th game of his career and he passed John Elway for the eighth-most passing yards in NFL history. Rivers has 51,504 yards in 15 seasons.

Cleveland Browns came close to winning their second game on the bounce after breaking a 19-game winless streak last week — but were pipped to the post in overtime by the Oakland Raiders.

The Ohio franchise won for the first time in 635 days when they beat the Jets on September 20, and were hoping to replicate the victory against the Raiders on Sunday. With the scores tied at 42-42 heading into the extra period, the Browns looked to be on the brink of another success. But rookie kicker Matt McCrane took the game-winning field goal late in overtime to give the Raiders their first win of the season winning 45-42.

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady was the star of the show as the New England Patriots ended the Miami Dolphins’ unbeaten record in Foxborough. The 41-year-old Brady completed 23 of 35 throws for 274 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions as his side recovered from back-to-back losses. Sony Michel rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, becoming the first New England rookie to reach 100 rushing yards in a game in six years.

Brett Maher’s last-gasp field goal handed the Dallas Cowboys a 26-24 victory over the Detroit Lions. Dak Prescott guided the Cowboys on a nine-play, 55-yard drive to set up Maher’s fourth field goal of the game from 38 yards.

There was also a 26-23 overtime win for Tennesse Titans over reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles. Marcus Mariota threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis with 17 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Titans a third straight win and inflict a second defeat on the Eagles.

The Cincinnati Bengals produced a thrilling finale to win 37-36 at the Atlanta Falcons and make it three wins in four. After a 75-yard drive, Andy Dalton hit AJ Green in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown with seven seconds left.

The Baltimore Ravens’ number one ranked defence set up a 26-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Green Bay Packers shut out the Buffalo Bills 22-0 as Aaron Rodgers threw for 298 yards and a touchdown.

The New Orleans Saints won 33-18 at the New York Giants with Alvin Kamara running in three touchdowns, while Sebastian Janikowski’s 52-yard field goal saw the Seattle Seahawks scrape home 20-17 at the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle suffered a blow, however, as six-time Pro Bowl free safety Earl Thomas suffered a broken leg and is set to be out for the season. Thomas, who has been in a contract dispute, made a middle finger gesture to the team’s sideline as he was carted off.

Chicago Bears thrashed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-10 as Mitchell Trubisky completed 19 of 26 passes for 354 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions as the Bears secured a third win in four.

Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 37-yard field goal halted the Houston Texans’ nine-game win streak as the Indianapolis Colts were beaten 37-34, while Jacksonville Jaguars overwhelmed the New York Jets 31-12.