NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

New York Yankees inflict third straight defeat on Boston Red Sox

Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 09:50 AM

Defending World Series champions the Boston Red Sox slumped to their third loss in a row as the New York Yankees claimed a 4-1 home win.

DJ LeMahieu starred for the Yankees, contributing a run batted in double and a fifth-inning homer to lead his side to victory and a 3-0 record against the Red Sox so far this year.

Rafael Devers went deep for the Red Sox in the second inning but Aaron Hicks had a two-run single in the third to snap a tie and Aroldis Chapman capped off the win by striking out two in the ninth for his 16th save.

The Minnesota Twins, meanwhile, took it all the way to the ninth inning in a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tied at 3-3, Eddie Rosario provided the heroics with a two-run single, ending the Rays' six-game winning run.

Curt Casali hit a three-run homer to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-3 victory over Washington Nationals.

It was a rough night for pitcher Patrick Corbin, however, who gave up eight runs in 2 2/3 innings while the Reds' Tyler Mahle gave up three runs in five innings.

Trevor Story earned the Colorado Rockies a 13-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, homering twice and scoring a career-high seven RBIs.

Niko Goodrum also had a pair of home runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2, and Dwight Smith had his first career grand slam as the Baltimore Orioles saw off the San Francisco Giants 9-5.

Joey Gallo picked up his first career grand slam with his 16th home run of the season as the Texas Rangers defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-2, while Jay Bruce recorded his 300th career homer as the Seattle Mariners overcame the Los Angeles Angels 4-3.

In San Diego, the Padres beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on the back of home runs from Franmil Reyes, Hunter Renfroe and Ian Kinsler, while the Los Angeles Dodgers hit four homers in their 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Pittsburgh Pirates toppled the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4, the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 6-1 for their fifth win in a row and the St Louis Cardinals outlasted the Chicago Cubs 2-1 over 10 innings.

In the night's other games, the Houston Astros won 3-2 against the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks were beaten 5-4 by the New York Mets.

More on this topic

Farmers to examine merits of €100m Brexit beef fund

Co-ops urge EU to keep agriculture, forestry top of agenda

Gardaí appeal for information on crash between lorry and coach on Naas Road

Inflatable ‘tank man’ in Taiwan marks Tiananmen protests

baseballTOPIC:

More in this Section

Joel Matip: Liverpool's forgotten centre-half could play a big role in final

UEFA chief tells Shane Ross that Noel Mooney is an FAI president

UEFA ‘looking into’ claims local officials opened gates to fill Baku stadium

Celtic confirm Lennon as manager


Lifestyle

Louise O'Neill

Testing times: Stress management during the exams - for students and parents

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »